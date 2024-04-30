Paul Heyman sends a message after bride poses as him in Bloodline-themed wedding

Paul Heyman has reacted to a Bloodline-themed wedding going viral on Wrestling Twitter.

It won't be a stretch to say that Roman Reigns' faction has been one of the most dominant groups of superstars in WWE history. Almost four years old, The Bloodline is as dominant as it's ever been.

A fan recently did a Bloodline-themed wedding, with him portraying Roman Reigns and his wife taking on the role of Paul Heyman. The Wiseman noticed the video on social media and had the following to say in reaction:

"This is becoming the hottest #wedding #trend in #2024! #TheTribalChief @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle #Bloodline @WWE #WWEonFox @USANetwork."

Paul Heyman on The Bloodline's "big ending"

Paul Heyman had a chat with The Ringer a few weeks ago. He spoke in depth about the end of The Bloodline and revealed that the script had been changed multiple times. Here's what he said:

“All that being said. I think I would suggest the ending of this story has already been rewritten multiple times because the world has changed since the inception of the Bloodline story. And therefore, what was a clear vision of how this should play out almost four years ago changed along the way based on not only the audience’s investment in the characters and the stories, but the world itself—society itself, pop culture itself, sports culture itself has all changed. And now we can see the trajectory that we’ve been on takes us so much further than we ever initially imagined.”

Solo Sikoa has now taken over The Bloodline in Reigns' absence. He has kicked out his brother Jimmy Uso and introduced Tama Tonga as the newest member of the faction.

Fans are excited to see what Roman Reigns feels about the big changes that Sikoa is making to The Bloodline.

