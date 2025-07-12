Paul Heyman sends a message to Brock Lesnar just hours before WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL

Paul Heyman sent a message to Brock Lesnar just hours before accompanying Seth Rollins at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL.
Heyman was Lesnar's advocate for years before leaving him to join forces with Roman Reigns. The WWE Hall of Famer is now part of a faction with Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed after he shockingly betrayed Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. Heyman is expected to be in Rollins' corner for his match against LA Knight.
On social media, Heyman shared a throwback image of himself introducing Lesnar, who was the WWE Champion at the time, and wished The Beast Incarnate a happy birthday.
"It's the Birthday of the Beast!" Heyman wrote.
Paul Heyman commented on the possibility of Brock Lesnar returning to WWE
Paul Heyman commented on the subject of a potential return to WWE for Brock Lesnar. The former advocate of The Beast Incarnate claimed that he didn't have an answer for it, as Lesnar likes to keep his life quite private.
Speaking in an interview with ClutchPoints, the Hall of Famer had this to say about the former WWE Champion:
"I don't have that answer because Brock Lesnar is not in the public eye, which affords him a level of privacy that I would never violate. So, if Brock Lesnar is of the desire to ever be in the public eye again, he'll let you know when the time is right. He's earned the right to that privacy. Brock Lesnar's a private man, a private beast. Should he wish to be in the public eye, he will be, and should he wish never to be seen again, you've seen the last of Brock Lesnar."
Lesnar's last WWE appearance was in 2023 when he lost to Cody Rhodes at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event in their trilogy of matches.
