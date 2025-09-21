Paul Heyman sends a message to Brock Lesnar after his shocking win at WWE Wrestlepalooza; reveals reason for his return

By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 21, 2025 03:54 GMT
Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar (Image credits: wwe.com)

Brock Lesnar picked up a huge win over John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Lesnar was dominant in his victory over the 17-time world champion. Paul Heyman sent him a message after the contest.

Interestingly enough, Lesnar was introduced for his match by his former advocate, with whom he has now seemingly reunited. Despite being a member of The Vision, Heyman opted to accompany Lesnar for his return match. The two initially interacted on the latest episode of SmackDown after The Beast Incarnate caused mayhem in the show's opening segment.

On social media, The Oracle made a bold claim regarding Lesnar, stating that he was back in WWE not to put smiles on people's faces, but to put tears in the eyes of children.

"I really am an ORACLE. The night after BRRRRROCK LESNAR Conquered The Streak, I told you …“Brock Lesnar is not here to put smiles on people’s faces. Brock Lesnar is here to put tears in the eyes of children!” @WWE @TKOGrp @ESPN @TripleH @JohnCena," Heyman wrote.

Vince Russo on why Brock Lesnar should stop using the F5

Vince Russo believes Brock Lesnar should stop using the F5, calling it a "lame move". The veteran thinks Lesnar needs a dominant finishing move that looks like it might ki*l somebody. On Sportskeeda's BroDown, he said:

"I don't know if it's me, but when I'm watching him in UFC, and I'm just seeing him ki*l freaking people, bro. To me, that F-5 is a lame move. It looks like he's giving somebody the whirlybird. Like, it almost looks like a ride. You land on your side. To me, that's wrong. He needs a finishing move that looks like it's gonna ki*l somebody."

Lesnar's feud with John Cena might be far from over and could continue over the next few weeks. There is a real possibility of WWE having the two cross paths in a WarGames Match, with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and The Vision possibly being involved.

Edited by Soumik Datta
