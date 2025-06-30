Paul Heyman sends message to Bron Breakker after he attacked John Cena and CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions

Paul Heyman sent a message to Bron Breakker after he interfered during the John Cena vs. CM Punk match at the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Ad

Cena successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Punk despite Seth Rollins trying his best to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Rollins' stablemates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, also played a crucial role during the match, in their attempt to take out the champion and the challenger.

Ad

Trending

Breakker single-handedly dealt with Penta and Sami Zayn and was taken out of the scenario in the process. Meanwhile, Reed was taken out by Cena, courtesy of a huge Attitude Adjustment.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

On social media, Heyman sent a message to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

"DON’T MESS WITH BRON BREAKKER!" Heyman wrote.

Check out Heyman's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Breakker joined forces with Rollins and Heyman on RAW after WrestleMania 41. He took out Roman Reigns, making a huge statement immediately after losing the Intercontinental Championship to Dominik Mysterio on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

At the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Bronson Reed joined the faction, helping Rollins and Breakker beat CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action