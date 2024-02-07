Paul Heyman sends a message to Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40 Press Event

Roman Reigns' Special Counsel Paul Heyman has sent a message to Cody Rhodes ahead of the much-anticipated WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event.

Things have become highly unpredictable after Cody seemingly gave away his WrestleMania 40 main event spot to The Rock. This did not go down well with fans, who came out in droves to lend their support to The American Nightmare with the "We Want Cody" hashtag going viral on social media.

However, it has not been confirmed yet if Cody has legitimately given up on his chance to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows this year. Fans can expect to get clarity on the situation during the upcoming WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2024. Ahead of this, Paul Heyman has sent a message to Cody Rhodes via Instagram stories.

The Wiseman shared a clip of him and Cody from the build-up to WrestleMania 39, where the latter also challenged Reigns only to fall short in the end.

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story below:

A screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story.

What the future has in store for The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

WWE legend Bully Ray is furious with Cody Rhodes' decision

During the most recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray expressed his displeasure over the recent turn of events. The WWE Hall of Famer questioned Cody Rhodes for giving up his WrestleMania 40 spot even after working hard to earn it by winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

"Somebody has to tell me why. Cody has to tell me why he stepped aside. Why? You won the Royal Rumble! Why did you step aside? You have the chance to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Why did you step aside? Tell me," Bully Ray said.

Considering just how much fan support Cody has, even evidenced at this week's episode of RAW, it remains to be seen if WWE puts him back in the hunt for Reigns' gold.

Do you think The American Nightmare would finish his story at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

