Paul Heyman sends a message concerning Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown

Last week's SmackDown was one to forget for Roman Reigns as the former WWE Champion was laid out by The Bloodline. While the Original Tribal Chief is unlikely to be present on the blue brand this Friday, Paul Heyman sent a message ahead of the show, asking what's next for the megastar.

Paul Heyman has been away from WWE programming for the last few weeks. The Wiseman was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Co. after he refused to acknowledge the rising star as The Tribal Chief. While many expected Heyman to return alongside Reigns at SummerSlam, that was not the case as the veteran continues to stay on the sidelines.

With no Paul Heyman or Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns was outnumbered against the Bloodline 2.0. The numbers game got to him last week as he was taken out by the heel faction. Reigns is expected to be out for a few weeks as a result of the attack. The Wiseman also speculated about The Original Tribal Chief's future as he sent a message on Instagram while promoting his blog.

Paul Heyman commented on when he would return to WWE to help Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns unlocked his true potential under the guidance of Paul Heyman. The duo joined forces in 2020 after the Samoan star turned heel. Their alliance turned out to be a game changer as Reigns was elevated to one of the greatest of all time and had a record title reign.

However, Heyman was left alone with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline after Roman took a hiatus. The Wiseman refused to acknowledge Sikoa as the Tribal Chief which resulted in him being taken out by the heel faction.

Heyman has remained on the sidelines since the attack. The WWE veteran recently discussed his return, noting that he will come back when he can add something to the storyline.

"I will come back when it's relevant for me to come back. When I need to come back, when I can add to Roman Reigns and not just ride coattails and hang off of his glory. [...] I wanna do something that contributes and makes you sit there and say, 'I love Roman Reigns, but my god I love him so much more when he's with The Wiseman Paul Heyman.'"

Reigns and Heyman are set to reunite outside of WWE as Bloomberg recently announced that they will be appearing on Power Players in New York on September 5.

