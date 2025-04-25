Paul Heyman sends message days after seemingly forming a new faction

Paul Heyman seemingly formed a new faction this week on RAW. He has now sent a message to the fans.

At WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns squared off in a Triple Threat match. In a surprising turn of events, The Wiseman betrayed both Punk and Reigns, assisting Rollins to secure the win.

This week on RAW, Rollins and Heyman addressed the WWE Universe before being interrupted by CM Punk. The Visionary was able to take care of Punk. However, Roman Reigns also came out and speared Rollins. The OTC then hit Heyman with a Superman punch. He was about to spear his former Wiseman when Bron Breakker appeared out of nowhere and speared Reigns. Breakker has seemingly aligned with Heyman and Rollins.

Now, Heyman has taken to social media to send a message to fans, asking them to bet on his new group.

". @Vegas If there was ever ANYONE who should bet on @WWERollins, @bronbreakkerwwe and @HeymanHustle, it's YOU!!! Thank you #LasVegas, we love you *** *** sorry, I've always wanted to do that!"

Check out his tweet below:

JBL was all praise for Paul Heyman's managerial run

Paul Heyman may go down in history as one of the greatest managers of all time. From managing Brock Lesnar to CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and now Seth Rollins, Heyman has been associated with one World Champion after another in a legendary career.

During a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL stated that Heyman has had the greatest managerial run of all time.

"He was, he has always been, in the main events. Been with one world champion after another. He has got the greatest runs for a manager in the history of the world, and he's on fire again with a new guy that went on with two incredible legends, so I thought it was perfect." [19:56 - 20:15]

It will be interesting to see whether Paul Heyman will add more members to his group.

