Paul Heyman sends message following Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble victory

WWE veteran Paul Heyman recently sent a message following Roman Reigns' impressive win at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Roman Reigns was involved in a Fatal Four-Way match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The champion picked up the win to further extend his title run in a back-and-forth contest, which included interference from Reign's fellow Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa.

At one stage during the match, Randy Orton hit The Tribal Chief with an RKO. But before The Viper could secure the title win, Solo Sikoa pulled the referee out of the ring. He then attacked Orton and LA Knight before going through the barricade while trying to attack The Phenomenal One.

The Head of the Table weathered the period after that, which saw Styles using a steel chair. The match ended with Reigns delivering a spear onto the 46-year-old star and pinning him for the win.

After the event, Paul Heyman took to Instagram to send a message following Reigns' successful title defense. The 58-year-old posted a video clip from the Rumble featuring him and The Tribal Chief celebrating the win. He also penned down a message in the captions.

Heyman stated that The Head of the Table acknowledged the burden of being the greatest champion at the Royal Rumble, and he takes his title reign very seriously.

"There are many who witnessed the overwhelming burden of being the greatest champion of all time being acknowledged (all puns intended) by YOUR Tribal Chief @RomanReigns last night. We have no denial to offer. The responsibilities; the obligations; the need (let alone the ambitious desire) to constantly LEVEL UP; and the accountability, not only to his own legacy but to his family’s dynasty and to the history of @WWE itself; this legendary, historic title reign is taken seriously by the Head of the Table," said Heyman.

The Wiseman contained and stated that it enabled Roman to be the champion for nearly 1400 days and four years. Heyman referred to him as the GOAT while claiming that the magnitude of his greatness has yet to be revealed.

This is why none of these amazing, top-of-the-top athletes / performers could not stop a title reign headed towards a tenure that has lasted a simply-impossible 1,400 days / 4 years. And yet, with Roman Reigns, all things are possible, for the sheer magnitude of this once-ever #GOAT’s greatness has yet to be revealed!

Randy Orton believes he deserves credit for Roman Reigns' success in WWE

Randy Orton has been involved in a feud against The Bloodline for a long time. The Apex Predator was written off television following an attack from the heel faction in May 2022.

Following his return at Survivor Series in November 2023, Orton went straight after the heel faction and has been trying to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, the 14-time World Champion reflected on Reigns' journey in the Stamford-based company.

"I remember cutting a promo with him [Roman Reigns] around 10 years ago in the ring... I am basically telling him everything I have done and how he has done none of that. Now here we are, ten years later, I think he has main-evented WrestleMania like maybe six years in a row, or something like that. That's unheard of. It is almost like after he faced me at SummerSlam in 2014, I was like the good luck rabbit's foot or something," he said.

On being asked if he deserves credit for Roman Reigns' success, the veteran performer joked about deserving a share of Reigns' merchandise sale for his contribution:

"I think at least half of the credit. At least half of the credit should be mine. Does that mean I get a percentage of his merch sales?"

