Paul Heyman sends a message after new WWE champion was crowned on latest show

Bloodline member Paul Heyman recently took to social media to send a message after a new WWE champion was crowned on NXT Spring Breakin'. The star being referred to is Trick Williams.

In the main event of the show, Williams locked horns with Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. It was a back-and-forth affair as both stars showcased their immense talent inside the squared circle. However, the 29-year-old picked up a massive victory over Dragunov to become the new champion.

Bloodline member and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to his Instagram stories to react to Trick Williams' massive win. The Wiseman praised Williams and congratulated him on becoming the new NXT Champion.

"MAD PROPS TO NXT's BRAND NEW HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION TRICK WILLIAMS!" he wrote.

Trick Williams sent a message after becoming WWE NXT Champion

In a digital exclusive interview posted by WWE on X/Twitter, Trick Williams said that becoming the new NXT Champion meant the world to him. He also mentioned that he would keep on fighting and thanked everyone who continued to support him.

"It means the world to me, man. I've been fighting for a long time for this. This is a testament to hard work. I've been fighting for this, and I come from fighters. I've been fighting my whole life. My mom is fighting right now, she's in the hospital. My brother's fighting for a long time, it's all good. This is bigger than me. It's not just for me but it's for everybody. The people who love me, the people who had my back for a long time. They taught me how to fight and I'm gonna keep fighting. I'm never gonna stop fighting. Believe that," Trick Williams said.

Many fans want Carmelo Hayes to challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Championship soon. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Williams' future.