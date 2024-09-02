Paul Heyman sends a message to a new WWE signing ahead of major debut on RAW

Paul Heyman sent his best wishes to WWE's newest signing and the new voice of Monday Night RAW, Joe Tessitore. On 9 July 2024, WWE announced the signing of Tessitore.

With Pat McAfee finishing up with the WWE for the rest of the year, Michael Cole has moved to Friday Night SmackDown from Monday Night RAW. Cole will partner with Corey Graves, meanwhile, Wade Barrett will be in the commentary booth with Tessitore for the red brand.

On social media, Heyman shared a photo with Tessitore and hyped up the debut of the 53-year-old.

"TODAY IS THE BIG DAY! @JoeTessESPN COMES TO MONDAY NIGHT RAW!" wrote Heyman.

Kayla Braxton opened up about working with Paul Heyman in WWE

Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman often worked alongside each other on WWE programming. Heyman's witty interviews with Braxton had caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

Speaking on INSIGHT, Braxton stated she never got into trouble for improvising on TV while working with Heyman. She said:

"He made it really easy for me. A lot of that stuff we were kind of given the direction of how it needed to go. But everyone's like, we'll just do whatever Paul says. And so a lot of times it was just riffing. I just go off Paul. He'd go off me. I didn't know what he was going to do. And we're live, and that is a terrifying place to be! But it always did well. I feel like it always got a lot of positive reactions. I never got into any trouble. Paul's like, 'You won't get in trouble.' I'm like, 'Ok.'"

Heyman is currently on hiatus from WWE TV after being taken out by the new Bloodline. He could return to SmackDown alongside Roman Reigns, who was also taken out by Solo Sikoa and his men.

