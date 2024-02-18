Paul Heyman sends a message to popular WWE Superstar

Paul Heyman is always known to think of the bigger picture, and in his time with The Bloodline so far, he has certainly earned his title of 'The Wiseman' of The Bloodline. He took to social media recently to send a message to WWE Superstar, Grayson Waller.

Heyman is currently a member of The Bloodline, alongside Roman Reigns and The Rock, among others. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Great One officially joined Reigns' faction.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman sent a message to Waller.

"Grayson Waller is a very interesting young man," wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

It is not yet known what Heyman is planning, and what role Waller has in Heyman's plans.

Former Paul Heyman Guy Curtis Axel opened up about his time in WWE

Former WWE star and Paul Heyman guy, Curtis Axel opened up about his time in WWE.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion opened up about various topics, including the help he received from Heyman.

Axel said:

"I've always wanted my name. My last name means the world to me. The name Hennig. I fought it the whole time I was up there. I fought it when I became Curtis Axel. Even Heyman [Paul Heyman] tried helping me get that name, my name back. They just wouldn't budge. I was fine with Curtis Axel, you take Curt, Curtis, and Axe is Larry 'The Axe,' so it was cool and that was fine with me, but I always wanted to be Joe Hennig."

Axel added:

"When I was in developmental in FCW, I was Joe Hennig. I won the world championship there as Joe Hennig, and once I got brought up, they changed my name, I thought it was some kind of rib. It wasn't. When I comeback, that's something I'm going to work out. I'm not doing anything except be Joe Hennig."

Heyman is currently managing The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. The two formed The Bloodline in 2021, which is still going strong on WWE SmackDown.

