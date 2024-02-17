"That's something I'm going to work out" - Former Paul Heyman Guy details what he fought about when he was in WWE

Paul Heyman has become synonymous with WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. But what a few fans may forget is that he has been a part of many superstars' careers.

One such superstar is the former Intercontinental Champion Joe Hennig, AKA. Curtis Axel. The 44-year-old signed with WWE in 2007. During his early days, he performed under the ring name Michael McGillicutty before getting repackaged as Curtis Axel and aligning with Paul Heyman in 2013.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the former Intercontinental Champion talked about many topics. Axel discussed his time in WWE and wanting to keep his original last name. He also mentioned that Paul Heyman tried to help him get his name back, but to no avail.

"I've always wanted my name. My last name means the world to me. The name Hennig. I fought it the whole time I was up there. I fought it when I became Curtis Axel. Even Heyman [Paul Heyman] tried helping me get that name, my name back. They just wouldn't budge. I was fine with Curtis Axel, you take Curt, Curtis, and Axe is Larry 'The Axe,' so it was cool and that was fine with me, but I always wanted to be Joe Hennig," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Axel further delved into why he wanted to keep his name and how he would play his comeback if it were ever to happen:

"When I was in developmental in FCW, I was Joe Hennig. I won the world championship there as Joe Hennig, and once I got brought up, they changed my name, I thought it was some kind of rib. It wasn't. When I comeback, that's something I'm going to work out. I'm not doing anything except be Joe Hennig." [H/T Fightful]

During his over 13-year run with the company, he won the Tag Team Championship multiple times and Intercontinental Continental Champion once. Curtis was released from WWE in 2020 due to pandemic budget cuts.

Possible reason why Paul Heyman was chatting with Grayson Waller on SmackDown

Paul Heyman plays the role of the Wiseman to Roman Reigns. His job is to ensure that The Tribal Chief has fewer things to worry about and can focus on eradicating his opposition.

The Tribal Chief will face Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL after The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble last month. At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event next weekend, Grayson Waller is slated to host Rhodes and Rollins in his Grayson Waller Effect show.

Paul Heyman, conversing with Waller a week before the premium live event in Australia, points at them possibly coming to a deal to threaten or attack Rhodes on his Road to WrestleMania.