Paul Heyman sends a message to Roman Reigns on his birthday

Roman Reigns celebrated his 37th birthday this week and the WWE Universe on social media showcased their love for the Undisputed World Champion.

Paul Heyman also took to Twitter to send a birthday message to The Head of the Table. The two men have been dominant in WWE ever since, forming an alliance with each other a few years ago.

Heyman tweeted out a photo of The Bloodline and his birthday message to Reigns read:

ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF'S BIRTHDAY!

Check out Paul Heyman's tweet below:

Roman Reigns looks set to feud against Riddle

On last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns assisted his cousins, The Usos, to secure a historic win over RK-Bro. The Usos became the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions, as they unified the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Reigns choked out Randy Orton, while his tag team partner, Riddle, was put through the table. On RAW, the King of Bros vowed to get back at The Head of the Table in honor of his partner.

As it stands, a match between Reigns and Riddle could be on the books, with the latter getting set for a short solo run. The former RAW Tag Team Champion could challenge Reigns for his titles.

WWE @WWE



@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw "That guy is nothing but a Tribal Piece of Trash!" "That guy is nothing but a Tribal Piece of Trash!"@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw https://t.co/GeNvKKBtom

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer has suggested that Reigns' cousin and WWE legend, The Rock, could finally have a lighter schedule in 2023, thus allowing him to potentially return to the company for a short run.

A match between The Rock and Reigns has been discussed by the WWE Universe over the past few months. Considering The Great One's schedule for next year, the highly awaited showdown could take place at WrestleMania 39, but nothing is confirmed as of writing yet.

