Paul Heyman sends a message to Roman Reigns following his shocking return on WWE RAW

WWE RAW ended on a high note as Roman Reigns made his long-awaited return to the company and saved CM Punk and Jey Uso from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Today, Paul Heyman sent a message to The Original Tribal Chief after the show.
Paul Heyman stood by Roman Reigns' side for years and held his titles for him as he was The Wiseman of the group. Unfortunately, Heyman decided to turn his back on his Tribal Chief and his best friend for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 Night 1 in Las Vegas.
After the event, the 59-year-old veteran became The Oracle for The Visionary and his group on WWE RAW. On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns made his massive return to the company and attacked Breakker and Reed.
After the show, Heyman went on X/Twitter and sent a message to The Original Tribal Chief. The Hall of Famer expressed that the night was meant to be for Bron Breakker, but the former Universal Champion ruined it. Moreover, he made a bold statement about nuking the Island of Relevancy when the time is right.
You can check out the tweet. Here.
"Just landed home in New York. This was supposed to be @BronBreakkerWWE’s night. We are going to nuke the Island of Relevancy!" Heyman tweeted on X.
Roman Reigns has unfinished business with Paul Heyman's former client, says WWE analyst
Over a decade ago, Paul Heyman's loyalty was with his best friend, CM Punk. The Second City Saint tried to get his friend and advisor back from Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania 41. While Heyman did enter the event with Punk, he left the show with Seth Rollins.
Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts stated that the former WWE Universal Champion has unfinished business with CM Punk on the red brand, as The Straight Edge Star tried to take The Wiseman away from him, and Reigns hasn't forgiven him for it.
"He knows CM Punk tried to steal The Wiseman from him... There's a tension still between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, which I think is amazing, because at some point, we have to get Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk. It's just too good," Roberts said.
It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Original Tribal Chief on the red brand.