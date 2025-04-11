Paul Heyman sends a message to Roman Reigns a week after the favor was revealed; shares rare backstage moment

Paul Heyman sent a message to Roman Reigns a week after CM Punk revealed his WrestleMania 41 favor. It was revealed on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Last Friday, Punk stated he wanted Heyman in his corner for WrestleMania 41. This led to an emotional turn of events, as Reigns took a Go To Sleep from Punk while Heyman and Seth Rollins looked on.

On X/Twitter, Heyman shared a backstage photo of himself and Reigns just before walking out to the ring. The Wise Man sent a message to his Tribal Chief.

"Your Humble #Wiseman watches the monitor as the OTC @WWERomanReigns prepares for battle," wrote Heyman.

Check out Heyman's post on X:

A current WWE champion believes Roman Reigns is the "greatest of all time"

Roman Reigns has been called the "greatest of all time' by the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker. The two superstars briefly crossed paths during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Breakker had this to say about the OTC:

"Yeah, I mean, to be in there with him in any capacity is just crazy for me. So, I was, obviously, super excited. I mean, I was kinda blown away. He's the greatest that there is. I mean, he's the greatest of all time, in my opinion. So, for him to sort of see, to be in that position, there's gotta be some sort of level of respect or he sees something in me in that regard. So, to have that sort of rapport, he thinks that of me is crazy because I grew up watching him all through high school and stuff. So, I mean, it was crazy."

Roman Reigns will headline Night One of WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk. He'll be hoping to get back on winning terms at The Grandest Stage of Them All after losing to Cody Rhodes last year.

