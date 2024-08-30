Paul Heyman sends a message about Roman Reigns' WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to send a message about Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam and on Friday Night SmackDown. Both The Wiseman and The Head of the Table are currently absent from television.

Reigns finally returned to WWE television at SummerSlam 2024 after a long hiatus to confront Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline. The former Undisputed WWE Champion made a few appearances on SmackDown as well. In his latest appearance, Roman got outnumbered by Sikoa's stable and was absent from last week's episode of the blue brand.

Many fans thought Paul Heyman would return alongside Roman Reigns. However, that did not happen but several rumors suggest that the duo will reunite soon on television.

The Wiseman recently took to his Instagram stories to send a message about Reigns' SmackDown return. Heyman also shared a link to access photos of The Head of the Table's return and The Bloodline saga.

"INSIDE THE RETURN OF THE OTC ROMAN REIGNS... and behind the scenes of the Bloodline Saga!" he wrote.

Paul Heyman talked about reuniting with Roman Reigns on WWE television

During the Fanatics Fest NYC, Paul Heyman said that he would return to WWE television when it was relevant for him to come back and add something to Roman Reigns' character.

Heyman also mentioned that he wanted people to love Reigns and The Wiseman's partnership on TV.

"I will come back when it's relevant for me to come back. When I need to come back, when I can add to Roman Reigns and not just ride coattails and hang off of his glory. [...] I wanna do something that contributes and makes you sit there and say, 'I love Roman Reigns, but my god I love him so much more when he's with The Wiseman Paul Heyman.'"

It will be interesting to see when Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns will reunite on the Stamford-based promotion's television.

