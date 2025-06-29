Paul Heyman sends a message to Solo Sikoa a year after being taken out by The Bloodline; Sikoa formed his new group at WWE Night of Champions

Paul Heyman sent a message to Solo Sikoa a year after he was taken out by The New Bloodline on WWE SmackDown. The former Wiseman refused to acknowledge Sikoa as his Tribal Chief and had to pay the price for it.

Sikoa has been leading The New Bloodline since Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Last night at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Sikoa unveiled the newest incarnation of his faction, as the lineup now includes JC Mateo, Tanga Loa, and Tala Tonga (FKA Hikuleo).

On his Instagram story, Heyman recalled The New Bloodline's heinous actions from a year ago. The Hall of Famer was brutally powerbombed through a table and also had to face the wrath of the unhinged Jacob Fatu.

"1 YEAR AGO," wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

Rikishi pointed out his issue with The New Bloodline attacking Paul Heyman last year

Rikishi explained his issue with Paul Heyman taking a bump through the commentary table last year, courtesy of The New Bloodline. The Hall of Famer credited Heyman for his commitment. Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, he said:

"Well, I mean at 58 years old, you know Paul's not a wrestler. You know what I mean, I mean he's taking bumps but not correct bumps where he's able to protect him and so forth. I've seen that part of course on my Instagram... The WWE stories that they sent, big ups to Paul for taking that bump. He looked like he landed sideways which I feel he should have flattened out a little bit more, but I mean, to a guy that's not what he does. Take a bump and stuff like that. It just goes to show you how much Paul is invested into this Bloodline story, so big ups to Paul."

Paul Heyman was also part of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, accompanying Seth Rollins in his attempt to cash in the Money in the Bank contract during the main event match between the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and CM Punk.

