Paul Heyman sends a message after The Rock acknowledges Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns on the Road To WrestleMania 40.

The Great One then proceeded to cut a lengthy promo, taking shots at Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the process. He also challenged Rhodes and Rollins to a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

Shortly after The Bloodline's segment on SmackDown, Paul Heyman took to social media to send a message.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is @PaulHeyman. As the #Wiseman to the #Bloodline, I invite you to remind yourself tonight's events played out in front of a record-smashing completely-sold-out Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Thank you for the house, my #TribalChief @RomanReigns and #PeoplesChamp @TheRock #TheBloodline," wrote Heyman in an Instagram comment.

Dutch Mantell explained his issue with The Rock's segment with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

During SmackDown, WWE was forced to cut out the live feed due to some signs held up by members of the WWE Universe.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell praised The People's Champion for his hilarious one-liners but was also not impressed with the production. He said:

"They kept waiting for what he had to say. And brother, he had some one-liners in there that were classics. I liked when he called him crackhead Karens. That was good. I don't know about your reception. My reception went black for five seconds then it would come back in and it would go black again."

A tag team match featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes is yet to be confirmed for Night One of WrestleMania 40. However, Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes on Night Two.

