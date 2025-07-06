  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Paul Heyman sends message to WWE after RAW confusion

Paul Heyman sends message to WWE after RAW confusion

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 06, 2025 09:17 GMT
Paul Heyman has responded (image via WWE)
Paul Heyman has responded (Image via WWE.com)

Paul Heyman started some interesting speculation this week on WWE RAW when he was spotted on the phone while at ringside during the tag team match with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Ad

Michael Cole questioned who Heyman was talking to throughout the match, and WWE's social media team also pulled up the moments he was on the phone on WWE TV. Heyman has finally responded to both WWE and Cole with an interesting social media post.

Paul Heyman wasn&#039;t holding back [Credit: Heyman on Instagram]
Paul Heyman wasn't holding back [Credit: Heyman on Instagram]

Heyman has famously always had a phone with him at ringside so that he can call previous clients, including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and even The Rock. While this could easily be explained if it was Seth Rollins he was on the phone talking to, there are some fans who believe that this is his "Plan B."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Paul Heyman hinted at a 'Plan B' on WWE RAW

As part of a backstage segment last week on WWE RAW, Paul Heyman noted that there was a Plan B. This has led to more questions than answers as many fans believe that Rollins could be about to recreate his infamous Shield turn with another star.

Ad

Rollins famously became Triple H's Plan B back in 2014 when he betrayed The Shield and joined The Authority. Now that Seth Rollins is the man with the power, he could be looking to hand that opportunity to another star, and many believe that this was linked to the phone call on RAW.

Heyman claimed that Plan B was still being perfected, which means that it's likely to take place at SummerSlam next month, since this will be when the most eyes are on Seth Rollins and when many fans will be wondering if it is time for him to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications