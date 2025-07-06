Paul Heyman sends message to WWE after RAW confusion

Paul Heyman started some interesting speculation this week on WWE RAW when he was spotted on the phone while at ringside during the tag team match with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Michael Cole questioned who Heyman was talking to throughout the match, and WWE's social media team also pulled up the moments he was on the phone on WWE TV. Heyman has finally responded to both WWE and Cole with an interesting social media post.
Heyman has famously always had a phone with him at ringside so that he can call previous clients, including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and even The Rock. While this could easily be explained if it was Seth Rollins he was on the phone talking to, there are some fans who believe that this is his "Plan B."
Paul Heyman hinted at a 'Plan B' on WWE RAW
As part of a backstage segment last week on WWE RAW, Paul Heyman noted that there was a Plan B. This has led to more questions than answers as many fans believe that Rollins could be about to recreate his infamous Shield turn with another star.
Rollins famously became Triple H's Plan B back in 2014 when he betrayed The Shield and joined The Authority. Now that Seth Rollins is the man with the power, he could be looking to hand that opportunity to another star, and many believe that this was linked to the phone call on RAW.
Heyman claimed that Plan B was still being perfected, which means that it's likely to take place at SummerSlam next month, since this will be when the most eyes are on Seth Rollins and when many fans will be wondering if it is time for him to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.
