Paul Heyman sends a one-word message to The Rock after his appearance with The Bloodline on WWE RAW

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Rock and The Bloodline opened the show before being interrupted by Seth Rollins. On social media, Paul Heyman sent a message to The Final Boss.

Last week on the red brand, The Rock brutally attacked Cody Rhodes and left him in a bloody mess to close out the show. While addressing the WWE Universe on RAW, he again took shots at The American Nightmare and the "Cody Crybabies."

Following The Bloodline's opening segment, The Wiseman took to his Instagram story to send a one-word message to The Final Boss. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer used a part of The Rock's catchphrase to address The Final Boss.

"Finally," wrote Paul Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story:

Rollins challenged The Rock to a singles match after interrupting The Bloodline. He later shifted his focus to Roman Reigns before Solo Sikoa stepped up and accepted The Visionary's challenge for a one-on-one match.

However, The Final Boss confirmed that Rollins vs. Sikoa would occur under "Bloodline Rules." Hence, the WWE Universe could get a glimpse of the circumstances Cody Rhodes may have to face on Night Two of WrestleMania 40, considering he and Seth Rollins are unable to beat The Bloodline on Night One.

WrestleMania 40 will mark The Rock's first official match since his six-second victory over Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

