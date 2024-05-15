Paul Heyman sends public message after Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline's actions on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman did not hold back from sending a public message after the Bloodlines' actions on WWE SmackDown.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Wiseman spoke to Solo Sikoa and mentioned how worried he was that the latter was making decisions without Roman Reigns. However, The Enforcer clarified that he had a conversation with The Tribal Chief to lead the stabow. He also called Heyman for a hug as he passed devilish looks to his partners, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

On his Instagram stories, The Wiseman shared the clip of him telling Sikoa how The Tribal Chief has ordered the title to come to The Bloodline. He wrote a short message in the form of an abbreviation, stating that if anyone missed their interaction, they could have a look at the clip.

"ICYMI," Heyman tweeted.

Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on The Bloodline and Paul Heyman

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell discussed the tension amid The Bloodline after Roman Reigns' loss at WrestleMania XL.

During an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell praised the storyline between Paul Heyman and The Bloodline and how it has been a growing cause of tension among them. He also added that the segment is a treat to the viewers as it is unpredictable and comes up with unexpected twists and turns.

"It went a while, but they look at each other, and they give the viewers time to react to it. You know, everybody's thinking now. That's the biggest difference I've seen in WWE programming now; they are letting the viewers do the thinking, too. They are not telling you everything. It's kind of like filling in the blanks. That's the fun part about wrestling, to predict what they are going to do."

With the growing tension between The Bloodline and Paul Heyman, it will be thrilling to witness how the latter manages to influence the stable before Roman Reigns returns to the ring.

