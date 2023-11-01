Paul Heyman sends Roman Reigns a message ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Ahead of Roman Reigns' upcoming title defense, Paul Heyman took to Instagram to send a message to The Tribal Chief.

Last year in Saudi Arabia, Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul. This year, he will be in action against LA Knight.

In the lead-up to Reigns' title defense against Paul, he delivered one of the most iconic promos of all time, speaking directly to the camera while exiting the ring. Heyman recalled the moment on Instagram.

"WAYBACKWEDNESDAY #ONEYEARAGO #YOURTRIBALCHIEF," wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Last year at Crown Jewel, Reigns and Logan Paul put together an instant classic, with The Maverick pushing The Tribal Chief to his limits.

Kevin Nash believes WWE should add a stipulation to Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

Roman Reigns will aim to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel.

In the lead-up to the match, wrestling veteran Kevin Nash suggested that WWE could add a stipulation to the match. Speaking on a recent episode of Kliq This, Nash said:

"The first thing I'd do is, because how did they get out of WrestleMania? They had a DQ. So, if you want to draw me in, make it a No DQ match. Now I'm like, oh! So, Roman's got to beat him clean? Are they willing to kibosh this kid's run, or are they going to put 1000 days of the company on a 40-year-old LA Knight who is over?"

Expand Tweet

At the upcoming Crown Jewel this weekend, Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title for the first time since beating Jey Uso at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Knight will be aiming to win his first-ever world championship in WWE.

At Fastlane, Knight teamed up with John Cena to defeat the Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Are you excited for Roman Reigns' upcoming title match against LA Knight? Sound off in the comment section below!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think