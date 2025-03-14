Paul Heyman sends a Roman Reigns-related message on a historic occasion; makes major declaration

Paul Heyman has hyped up the release of WWE 2K25 by announcing that today was officially "Roman Reigns Day." The OTC features in the cover of this year's iteration of the WWE video game, available on multiple platforms.

Reigns and Heyman returned to WWE television on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Reigns attacked Seth Rollins and CM Punk during the show's main event. He stood tall over Punk to close out the show while The Wiseman stood next to his Tribal Chief.

On X, Heyman dedicated a message to Reigns, marking the historic release of WWE 2K25.

"#BreakingNews Today is #RomanReignsDay all across the world, as the #WWE2K25 video game is officially released! Join @WWE, @2K and @WWEGames in Acknowledging Your #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns and his humble #Wiseman @HeymanHustle!" wrote Heyman.

Check out Heyman's post on X:

Sam Roberts pitched the idea of Roman Reigns cutting ties with Paul Heyman

Sam Roberts has pitched the idea of Roman Reigns cutting ties with Paul Heyman after WrestleMania 41. He discussed a scenario where Reigns walked out victorious over Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match and then ditched The Wiseman.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, he said:

"Maybe Roman Reigns wins that Triple Threat match. Maybe Roman Reigns pins CM Punk and then Roman Reigns looks at Paul Heyman, and for the first time in over four years, Roman Reigns celebrates a victory and Paul Heyman is not invited to celebrate alongside him. It could get very very complicated. It could get very, very messy."

Upon returning on RAW, Reigns dragged Rollins outside of the Steel Cage and hit him with a Superman Punch, Spear, and Stomp. He wanted to hit a Stomp on Rollins on the steel steps and replicate The Visionary's actions from the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was stopped by security.

He then proceeded to hit CM Punk with a Spear while the former WWE Champion was being consoled by Heyman in the ring. Heyman and Punk have been quite close and the latter even joined Roman's team last year at Survivor Series, considering their previous alliance.

