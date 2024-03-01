Paul Heyman sends a six-word message honoring Roman Reigns before WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will be appearing on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. Taking to social media, Paul Heyman shared a fan art featuring himself and The Tribal Chief.

The Bloodline recently added The Rock to their faction. This coming Friday on SmackDown, The Great One will be returning to WWE television alongside the rest of his stablemates.

Taking to social media, Heyman shared a fan-art and acknowledged Reigns. He also sent out a short message.

"THE TRIBAL CHIEF AND HIS WISEMAN" wrote Heyman

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the winner of this year's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes at the upcoming WrestleMania 40 premium live event. This will be an epic rematch between the same two superstars who headlined WrestleMania 39 last year, where Reigns retained his title against last year's Royal Rumble winner.

Lance Anoa'i commented on Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Lance Anoa'i has commented on whether Cody Rhodes deserves to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking in an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Lance also commented on The Rock possibly facing Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Lance said:

"Yes, Cody deserves it. You know he went in, he won the Rumble. That's the point of winning the Rumble. You pick who you want and who you go after. And I think if The Rock really wanted it, he should have entered at number 30, thrown everybody out including Cody and he should have won it. Now was that the whole plan to begin with Cody winning? I don't know...I thought the whole setup was gonna be CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Rock and Roman, which I believe I wanted to see, you know, everybody wants to see the family vs. family,"

The Great One initially challenged The Tribal Chief at the Show of Shows. However, after his controversial actions at the WrestleMania XL press event and his shocking heel turn, Triple H confirmed the rematch between Reigns and Rhodes.

