Paul Heyman sends warning for WWE WrestleMania 41 Week

WWE is closing in on its biggest event of the year, and Paul Heyman is promoting it like only he can. WrestleMania 41 is set to be a big week for members of The Bloodline, and Heyman is included. His latest message to fans comes after a big announcement.

Ad

WWE will host The Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends on Sunday, April 20. The event hosted by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe will feature celebrities and WWE Superstars such as Braun Strowman, The Miz, Sami Zayn, and Heyman himself, among others. WWE will not air the comedy event, which will be held on WrestleMania Sunday at 10 pm PT or 1 am ET from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Heyman alone will be worth the price of admission to The Roast of WrestleMania, according to the man himself. The former ECW boss took to X to react to the roast announcement, and declared himself to be The GOAT. Heyman also taunted Hinchcliffe, and issued a Sin City warning to the WWE Universe with an expletive.

Ad

Trending

"Damn straight I'll be worth the price of admission alone. I'm the #GOAT. @TonyHinchcliffe must have cut a deal with God, Goddesses and Devil(s) to have me participate. Watch out b****es, there's a #Wiseman live in #SinCity!" Paul Heyman wrote.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

You can see Heyman's uncensored tweet here.

Screenshot of Paul Heyman's tweet on The Roast of WrestleMania (Photo Credit: Paul Heyman on X)

WWE has confirmed Reigns will appear at WrestleMania 41, and Heyman will likely be with him. While not officially announced, Roman is rumored to work a Triple Threat bout with CM Punk and Seth Rollins at the big event.

Ad

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman return to MSG with WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment recently hosted RAW and NXT Roadblock from Madison Square Garden in New York City. This was an important stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41 as Roman Reigns returned to continue the program with CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

The Tribal Chief took to X after RAW to share a photo with Heyman from backstage at The World's Most Famous Arena. Reigns declared he and The Wisemann to be made men.

Ad

"Made men. @TheGarden @HeymanHustle," Roman Reigns wrote with the photo below.

Expand Tweet

Reigns last wrestled at The Garden on July 25, 2022. The RAW main event that night saw Roman and The Usos defeat Matt Riddle and The Street Profits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback