WWE announces major first-of-its-kind event

WWE continues to innovate in the TKO Era under the leadership of Triple H and Endeavor. The company seemingly has new blockbuster announcements every few days, especially on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The latest news is yet another first for the WWE Universe.

World Wrestling Entertainment is headed to Las Vegas in less than a month for WrestleMania 41. The lineup for the week of the event includes a fan convention, the 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, RAW, and the two-night WrestleMania Vegas PLE, among other smaller events.

Today yet another event surrounding the event was announced. WWE and Variety have revealed that comedian Tony Hinchcliffe will host "The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends" on Sunday, April 20 at 10pm PT or 1am ET. Seen below, a roast promo features The Miz, Wade Barrett, and the company's Chief Content Officer.

Paul Heyman, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, and The Miz are among the Superstars and celebrities scheduled for the roast. Officials will not air The Roast of WrestleMania on any platform, but it's not clear if highlights will be released at a later time.

Tickets for The Roast of WrestleMania go on sale Wednesday, March 19 at 11am ET via Ticketmaster pre-sale. The general on-sale begins Friday, March 21 at 11am ET. OnLocation will also have travel packages for the roast.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 41 Week lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment has confirmed the following events for WrestleMania 41 Week in the Las Vegas area:

Friday, April 18: SmackDown; T-Mobile Arena

Friday, April 18: Hall of Fame induction ceremony; BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Saturday, April 19: The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN SHOW; BleauLive Theater

Saturday, April 19: NXT Stand & Deliver V; T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, April 19: Night One of WrestleMania 41; Allegiant Stadum

Sunday, April 20: Night Two of WrestleMania 41; Allegiant Stadum

Sunday, April 20: The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends; BleauLive Theater

Monday, April 21: RAW After WrestleMania; T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, April 22: NXT; BleauLive Theater

The WWE World fan event will run from Thursday, April 17 - Monday, April 21. Fanatics will host the fan convention inside the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

