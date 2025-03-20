Paul Heyman shares cryptic post ahead of WWE SmackDown; tags both Roman Reigns and CM Punk

WWE veteran Paul Heyman has shared a cryptic post on his official X/Twitter handle. Interestingly, he tagged both CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the post.

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will be at SmackDown this week. Punk and Rollins would love to put their hands on the OTC after what happened during their Steel Cage match on RAW. Reigns made a return during the contest and attacked both Punk and Rollins.

Paul Heyman has put up a post ahead of SmackDown. He shared a cryptic post on his X handle and tagged both Roman Reigns and CM Punk in it. Check it out below:

Paul Heyman had Roman Reigns study an iconic movie

Apocalypse Now is regarded as one of the greatest movies in history. When Heyman and Reigns came up with the character of The Tribal Chief, The Wiseman had Reigns study the legendary movie. Here's what Heyman told THR:

"When Roman Reigns and I came up with the character, I had Roman study Apocalypse Now, because the initial launch of The Tribal Chief to me was Colonel Kurtz. [Marlon] Brando. All things on the island of relevancy flow through The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, we all rely on him. We all look to him for the answer, and at the end of the movie, when Martin Sheen has fulfilled the directive of the United States military’s covert operation, to terminate Kurtz’s command with extreme prejudice, he opens up the book written by Kurtz." (H/T THR)

Reigns and Heyman formed The Bloodline shortly after SummerSlam 2020. It's been five years since that iconic moment, and The Bloodline is now considered one of the greatest stables in the history of WWE. Both Heyman (who was already inducted on his own last year) and Reigns are bound to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame someday as members of The Bloodline faction.

