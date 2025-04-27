  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Paul Heyman shares former WWE champion's reaction to his WrestleMania 41 betrayal

Paul Heyman shares former WWE champion's reaction to his WrestleMania 41 betrayal

By Ankit Verma
Modified Apr 27, 2025 21:58 GMT
A still from WrestleMania 41 (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
A still from WrestleMania 41 (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman turned his back on his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and his best friend, CM Punk, to align himself with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman recently posted a social media update to share a former United States Champion, Logan Paul's, reaction to his antics on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

The 59-year-old was in The Second City Saint's corner for the match in return for the latter agreeing to Heyman's request to join Roman Reigns' team for the WarGames. However, in a shocking turn of events, the veteran low-blowed Punk and helped Seth Rollins win the Triple-Threat match.

Earlier today, Paul Heyman took to Instagram stories to reshare a video of Logan Paul watching the main event of Night One. The Maverick was visibly shocked by the betrayal, especially by Heyman taking out Roman Reigns.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Logan Paul Reacts to the Most Ball Bustin' WrestleMania Moment of All Time," he wrote.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram Story:

Logan Paul reacts to the moment of betrayal {Photo Credits: Paul Heyman&#039;s Instagram Story]
Logan Paul reacts to the moment of betrayal {Photo Credits: Paul Heyman's Instagram Story]

Paul Heyman reveals why he attacked Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman raised an intriguing point during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show following WrestleMania 41. The veteran revealed the reason behind his actions.

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer stated he did not betray Roman Reigns. While referring to the latter laying hands on him on the go-home edition of RAW before WrestleMania, Heyman pointed out that it was the OTC who emasculated him on live television.

"Let's be clear about this. I didn't betray Roman Reigns. Did I put my hands on Roman Reigns on Monday Night and shove him down to the canvas in front of millions of people watching at home? I didn't touch Roman Reigns. What did I do? I got shoved down to the canvas. I got emasculated in front of the entire WWE universe by my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I pleaded with him. My best friend did a favor. Saved Roman Reigns' family," he said.
Ad

Bron Breakker took out Roman Reigns and CM Punk on RAW after WrestleMania 41 to establish his allegiance with Seth Rollins and Heyman. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for the heel group.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications