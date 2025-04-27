Paul Heyman shares former WWE champion's reaction to his WrestleMania 41 betrayal

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman turned his back on his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and his best friend, CM Punk, to align himself with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman recently posted a social media update to share a former United States Champion, Logan Paul's, reaction to his antics on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The 59-year-old was in The Second City Saint's corner for the match in return for the latter agreeing to Heyman's request to join Roman Reigns' team for the WarGames. However, in a shocking turn of events, the veteran low-blowed Punk and helped Seth Rollins win the Triple-Threat match.

Earlier today, Paul Heyman took to Instagram stories to reshare a video of Logan Paul watching the main event of Night One. The Maverick was visibly shocked by the betrayal, especially by Heyman taking out Roman Reigns.

"Logan Paul Reacts to the Most Ball Bustin' WrestleMania Moment of All Time," he wrote.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram Story:

Logan Paul reacts to the moment of betrayal {Photo Credits: Paul Heyman's Instagram Story]

Paul Heyman reveals why he attacked Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman raised an intriguing point during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show following WrestleMania 41. The veteran revealed the reason behind his actions.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated he did not betray Roman Reigns. While referring to the latter laying hands on him on the go-home edition of RAW before WrestleMania, Heyman pointed out that it was the OTC who emasculated him on live television.

"Let's be clear about this. I didn't betray Roman Reigns. Did I put my hands on Roman Reigns on Monday Night and shove him down to the canvas in front of millions of people watching at home? I didn't touch Roman Reigns. What did I do? I got shoved down to the canvas. I got emasculated in front of the entire WWE universe by my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I pleaded with him. My best friend did a favor. Saved Roman Reigns' family," he said.

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker took out Roman Reigns and CM Punk on RAW after WrestleMania 41 to establish his allegiance with Seth Rollins and Heyman. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for the heel group.

