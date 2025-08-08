Paul Heyman shares hilarious video mocking recent appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman shared a hilarious video mocking a recent appearance today on social media. The veteran is currently aligned with Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker on WWE RAW.Heyman was a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier this week and discussed a variety of topics. Heyman took to Instagram today to share a clip from his conversation with Helwani but with AI babies doing the talking. You can check out the humorous clip in his Instagram post below.&quot;Ask, and ye shall receive... however, if I may be hyperctitical, where is Helwani’s beard? And, furthermore, his nose is made way too small!All stated with love and respect for the expediency with which this was created. By the way, “Paul Heyman’s shirt” needs a collar stay! With great humility, Paul Heyman #GOAT 🐐 Oracle - Wiseman - Advocate,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025 to become the World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary was injured at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, but it turned out to be a ruse.Paul Heyman reacts to Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlamPaul Heyman shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar's surprise return at SummerSlam 2025.The Beast Incarnate showed up after John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at the PLE last weekend. Lesnar planted Cena with a thunderous F5 to close the event. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Heyman commented on Lesnar's return and claimed he didn't listen to the criticism.&quot;Everything in life is met with criticism. I don't pay attention to that. He's here. That is the reality of the fact. He's here, and if you were in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, you would understand that return meant a lot to that audience. That audience was jacked to see Brock Lesnar come out and to see him F5 John Cena. Nobody left MetLife Stadium saying, 'Oh God, they brought back Brock?'. People were just going nuts. That is our paying audience, and they are happy to see him,&quot; said Heyman.You can check out the interview in the video below:Only time will tell if Heyman and Lesnar will reunite on WWE television sometime down the line.