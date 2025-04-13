Paul Heyman shares huge Roman Reigns news ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 13, 2025 07:54 GMT
Roman Reigns will be in action at WrestleMania 41 [Image credits: WWE
Roman Reigns will be in action at WrestleMania 41 [Image credits: WWE's Instagram handle]

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to share major news about Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 41. The OTC is all set to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk at The Show of Shows.

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' relationship is dicey going into WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman owed a favor to CM Punk after the latter agreed to team up with Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. On last week's SmackDown, The Best in the World finally revealed his favor, saying that he wanted Heyman by his side during the Triple Threat match at 'Mania.

Despite Roman's orders, Paul agreed to Punk's demands. Many people now believe that the ECW legend might betray The Original Tribal Chief to align with The Second City Saint on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman recently took to X/Twitter to share huge news about Roman Reigns' new merchandise. The Wiseman highlighted that Reigns' new t-shirt was available on the WWE Shop in time for 'Mania.

"JUST IN TIME FOR #WRESTLEMANIA [41]," he wrote.

Check out his post below.

WWE legend Rikishi believes Roman Reigns is a step above CM Punk

During a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE legend praised CM Punk for his work on the independent circuit and in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Samoan Stinker called Punk an icon but still believed Roman Reigns was levels above The Best in the World.

"CM Punk. OG. The man who did it all out there in the independents. Finally came back, and now he is claiming his right to be the best in the world. Icon, superstar. I don't know. If we see the numbers, going back from Roman Reigns to CM Punk, we can't even just understand the numbers, which are so far off because of what? The one man [Roman]!"
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Paul Heyman's future as Roman Reigns' Wiseman.

