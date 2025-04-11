Rikishi calls out Roman Reigns

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 hasn't been smooth sailing for Roman Reigns. Rikishi has now called out the Tribal Chief and urged him to remember who he really is in pro wrestling.

The saga involving Roman Reigns has reached a phase where he might be left without his Wiseman, Paul Heyman. The OTC's manager will come out with CM Punk at WrestleMania, and after the latest RAW episode, he also owes a favor to Seth Rollins.

A Heyman betrayal seems inevitable, leaving Roman Reigns in a precarious state before another WrestleMania main event for the former undisputed champion.

Rikishi commented on Reigns's current status on the Off The Top podcast and began by directly addressing a message to the WWE Superstar. He reminded Roman that he was the god of pro wrestling and was the sole reason why many talents in the back were making more money, including CM Punk and Paul Heyman.

Here's the WWE Hall of Famer's seemingly inspiring call-out directed at Roman:

"We're going to call out the Tribal Chief right now. Tribal Chief, we already know what you're going to do. The Tribal Chief doesn't listen to anybody. He doesn't have to answer to anybody. The Tribal Chief is the god of professional wrestling. He is the reason why every single person out there in that locker room is making the bag. That includes CM Punk, including Paul Heyman." [From 9:40 onwards]

Rikishi acknowledges CM Punk as an icon but still considers Roman Reigns a more impactful star

Since his return to WWE, CM Punk has been a prominent aspect of the TV product, consistently being featured in top angles. Rikishi has watched CM Punk perform for years and realized that the Second City Saint was someone who'd done it all in the pro wrestling business.

However, Rikishi couldn't ignore Roman Reigns' numbers, which he felt were far superior to Punk's. The WWE legend considered Roman's influence in recent years and felt Reigns was still a step above the rest on the roster.

"CM Punk. OG. The man who did it all out there in the independents. Finally came back, and now he is claiming his right to be the best in the world. Icon, superstar. I don't know. If we see the numbers, going back from Roman Reigns to CM Punk, we can't even just understand the numbers, which are so far off because of what? The one man! (Roman)" [From 12:30 onwards]

Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will headline Night One of WrestleMania 41, and a majority of the focus will be on who Paul Heyman favors.

