Paul Heyman shares message ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline's wise man Paul Heyman has a message for everyone ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The show will be on FS1 due to Fox's coverage of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Roman Reigns is set to make a rare appearance on television for the October 27th episode of the blue brand. Heyman is set to accompany The Tribal Chief for tonight's contract signing with LA Knight.

Reigns vs. Knight is scheduled for Crown Jewel next week, but the documents need to be signed to make it official. It's a fresh matchup for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, who last wrestled at SummerSlam. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Heyman promoted Reigns' appearance on SmackDown:

"Tonight, you have the rare opportunity to ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF on @FS1 as the Reigning, Defending @WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion @WWERomanReigns appears LIVE from Milwaukee, WI 8E/7C," Heyman wrote.

Paul Heyman was threatened by LA Knight in last week's episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how Heyman feels about Knight, who remains one of the most popular superstars today.

What to expect for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

In addition to the contract signing between Roman Reigns and LA Knight, there's just one more announced match. LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will face off against The Street Profits in tag team action.

The rivalry between the two teams continues to heat up with Mysterio having a lot on his plate, while Carlito's return should make things more interesting. Montez Ford's win over Escober last week gave Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits a little bit of momentum.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown will be a treat for fans in Milwaukee. They are set to witness next week's episode get taped as well to help with easier travel for superstars to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

