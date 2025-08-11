  • home icon
Paul Heyman shares message whilst flying to WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 11, 2025 19:55 GMT
Heyman sent an interesting message ahead of tonight
Heyman sent an interesting message ahead of tonight's show. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman sent a message while flying to tonight's episode of RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from Quebec City, Canada.

Paul Heyman is aligned with Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker on WWE RAW. The veteran took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of the red brand to share an interesting message.

The Oracle shared an image of himself on a plane and noted that he was on his way to tonight's show. You can check out the legend's message in the post below.

"On my way to Quebec City for @WWE #RAW Live tonight on @Netflix," he wrote.
Seth Rollins suffered an injury during his singles match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the injury was revealed to be a ruse at SummerSlam when The Visionary showed up following the main event of Night One. CM Punk defeated Gunther to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, but Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract minutes later to capture the title.

Rollins' faction attacked both Roman Reigns and CM Punk last week on RAW. Bronson Reed hit The Tribal Chief with several Tsunami Splashes during the attack.

Paul Heyman comments on Karrion Kross' situation in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently opened up about Karrion Kross's contract situation with the company.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's contracts with the promotion reportedly expired yesterday. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier this month, Heyman praised Kross and Scarlett and noted that the audience wanted them to become bigger stars.

"The audience is calling for him to be a bigger star. And if we don't deliver it on a timetable that an impatient audience, an impassioned audience, is going to like, they are going to get behind him even more. Which is great. They are making him a star. We're not shoving him and Scarlett down anybody's throats; the audience itself is making him a star, and indeed, perhaps, a top star," said Heyman.
It will be fascinating to see what Paul Heyman has planned for tonight's edition of RAW.

Edited by Robert Lentini
