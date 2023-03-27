Paul Heyman shares an ominous message from breakfast table ahead of WrestleMania

Special Counsel Paul Heyman is living his best life following this Friday's WWE SmackDown from Las Vegas. He recently took to Twitter to share a glimpse and also shared an ominous message.

Heyman has been riding the success of the company's top champion, Roman Reigns, ever since he aligned himself with The Tribal Chief back in 2020. Heyman's association with Reigns and The Bloodline has only added to his incredible wrestling legacy, which includes years of being an advocate for another dominant champion, Brock Lesnar.

Now Heyman is flaunting that success in the city of sin, Las Vegas. He posted a photo on Twitter showing off the incredible view from his suite at the MGM, which is attached to the MGM Garden Arena, the venue of WWE's latest episode of SmackDown. The erstwhile Paul E. Dangerously even referred to himself as the "Lord of Vegas" via a hashtag.

The message comes right ahead of WrestleMania and will serve as an ominous reminder that the Wiseman along with The Bloodline will be there to wreak havoc at the show.

"The Wiseman Cometh. View from my breakfast table. @MGMGrand #mgmskylofts #kingofnewyork #lordofvegas," Heyman wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Vegas was the final stop for WWE before they station themselves in California for WrestleMania 39.

A WWE legend recently called Paul Heyman the best promo man of 2022

Paul Heyman has always had a gift for gab, but one WWE Hall of Famer believes he trumped everyone else in the industry in 2022. Madusa, also known as Alundra Blayze, recently stated that the Wiseman's promos were the best of the year, even next to the man he speaks for, Roman Reigns.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling for the SK Wrestling Awards, the legendary superstar picked Heyman as the best promo in wrestling in 2022.

"Because he can lead any pack, he can pick anybody without skills and teach them skills to become a superstar, and that's what he has done with almost everybody he's worked with. I mean, even Brock Lesnar's been great with the mic," said Madusa. [9:16 - 9:38]

The rise of The Bloodline has become one of WWE's hottest storylines in years, and Paul Heyman is a key ingredient in that story. One can only wonder what will happen to the group after WrestleMania 39, as the keys to the kingdom may soon be going to Cody Rhodes.

