WWE legend picks Paul Heyman as the best promo of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa has picked her close friend Paul Heyman as the best promo of 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Heyman currently appears as Roman Reigns' special counsel in WWE and is a member of The Bloodline. He's still at his scheming best, especially in backstage segments as part of the Bloodline saga. The Wiseman hasn't seemed out of place among the Samoans in the stable and has carved a unique place for himself.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Madusa picked Paul Heyman as the "Promo of the Year." She explained how the veteran performer was capable of molding even a raw talent into a legit main event act.

The former WWE Women's Champion also pointed out how everyone who has worked alongside The Wiseman had been elevated to unforeseen levels.

"Because he can lead any pack, he can pick anybody without skills and teach them skills to become a superstar, and that's what he has done with almost everybody he's worked with. I mean, even Brock Lesnar's been great with the mic," said Madusa (9:16 - 9:38)

Madusa considers Paul Heyman a close friend

In an interview a few weeks ago, Madusa revealed that Paul Heyman was one of her closest friends in the business. She also looked back at how The Wiseman was one of the first to identify her talents and put her in the Dangerous Alliance faction, which altered her character trajectory for good.

"One of my best friends. Oh yeah, I guess. I love how he is out there. Now, he is a master, complete master at what he does, and the other night on RAW, I mean I just texted him, I said, 'Dude, that's got to be one of the best storylines that we've had or seen in a long time for Bloodline,' right? I got chills and so I really loved, he's just Paul and he has always been that way and him as well, I wouldn't be here either really, if it wasn't for a person of him putting me out there, including me in things, putting me in the Dangerous alliance, which I feel is a very underrated faction."

Paul Heyman is expected to be present at WrestleMania 39 during his client Roman Reign's match with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Title.

