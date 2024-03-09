Roman Reigns knows exactly what he wants from everyone around him - to be acknowledged - no matter if they are one of the biggest global stars like The Rock. Now, Paul Heyman has shared a picture of The Brahma Bull kneeling in front of The Bloodline leader, and Reigns has reacted by retweeting it.

Ever since The Great One returned, he became inexorably linked with The Bloodline. Although it appeared at first that they would face each other in a match, it ended up that Roman Reigns and he were allies. Now, The Rock is part of The Bloodline, having been included as a member.

However, not everything is rosy. Reigns faced down the legend in the ring and demanded that he acknowledge him as The Tribal Chief. Much to everyone's shock, he defied all expectations in holding up Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief and said the words of acknowledgment.

But before he did so, he hesitated for a long time, and there was a face-to-face confrontation that could have easily slid down another path altogether.

Now, before SmackDown, Paul Heyman shared a picture of the star kneeling before Roman Reigns, saying that he acknowledged him. The artwork appeared to reflect how even The Rock had bowed down before Reigns.

Reigns had a simple reaction, as he showed his approval for the same by retweeting it from his account.

The Tribal Chief didn't waste any time

The Rock has hinted at turning on Roman Reigns already

While the rest of The Bloodline appear to be on the same page for once, The Rock has stood apart from them when it comes to the group.

Be it having his thumb up when pointing to the sky or even pointing at Reigns when saying that someone would emerge as the loser from WrestleMania when The Tribal Chief was not paying attention, there have been multiple hints that he will betray him in the future.

At this time, it remains to be seen how The Bloodline saga pans out at WrestleMania 40.

