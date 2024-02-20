Paul Heyman shares rare photo with Rikishi and another real-life Bloodline member

WWE legend Paul Heyman recently took to social media to share a rare photo with Rikishi and real-life Bloodline member Samula Anoa'i.

After joining World Wrestling Entertainment in 2001, Heyman has become one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world due to his incredible managerial skills. He has managed globally renowned stars such as CM Punk and Brock Lesnar before becoming Roman Reigns' Wiseman.

However, before The Tribal Chief's aide, Paul Heyman already had a rich history with the Anoa'i Family as he managed The Samoan Swat Team consisting of Rikishi and his brother Samula Anoa'i during their time in World Championship Wrestling.

The Wiseman recently took to his Instagram stories to upload a rare throwback picture with Rikishi and his cousin Samula. Heyman wrote that he was immensely proud of his rich history with the Anoa'i Family, which started 35 years ago.

"35 YEARS AGO TONIGHT [OMFG, THIRTY FIVE years????] -- The Samoan Swat Team Debuts in World Championship Wrestling! I am infinitely proud of my rich history with sports entertainment's greatest dynasty! #Bloodline #SamoanDynasty #PsychoYuppie #Wiseman #Samu #Fatu #SST," Heyman wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of Heyman's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Paul Heyman's Instagram story

Real-life Bloodline member Rikishi sent a message to Paul Heyman

WWE legend Rikishi recently took to Instagram to react to a poster of The Bloodline. The Hall of Famer questioned his positioning in the poster, asking why he was at the back.

The 58-year-old then asked Paul Heyman to call Cody Rhodes, mocking the former's calls to Roman Reigns whenever he is absent from WWE television.

"Why am I in the back of this #Bloodline poster ???? @paulheyman call Cody @americannightmarecody!!"

Many fans believe Paul Heyman might manage Bron Breakker after he is done with Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for The Wiseman's future.

Do you want to see Breakker as Heyman's next client? Let us know in the comments section below.