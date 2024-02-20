WWE legend directs Paul Heyman to call Cody Rhodes, sends cryptic message about The Bloodline

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II is arguably the most anticipated sequel, and the bout is now officially the main event of WrestleMania XL with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

While the contest itself was expected by the vast majority of the viewers, no one could have possibly anticipated the storyline that had come with it. On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Rock joined his family's on-screen faction, The Bloodline, setting the tone for his role in the upcoming showdown.

Earlier today on Instagram, WWE Hall of Famer shared a fan poster of The Bloodline with The Rock at the center of it. While Roman Reigns and other members of the Samoan stable stood behind The Great One, Rikishi was pushed into the background. The Attitude Era legend questioned his placement in the poster:

"Why am I in the back of this #Bloodline poster ???? @paulheyman call Cody @americannightmarecody!!"

Rikishi seemingly teased being on Cody Rhodes' side by mocking Paul Heyman's phone calls to Reigns when he is off television.

Check out the new Bloodline poster below:

Another possible clash that is yet to be booked for The Show of Shows in April is Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso. It is not a guaranteed match for the spectacle but is nonetheless a program Mr. Main Event has expressed a desire to become part of this year.

Jey Uso also teased Rikishi's involvement at WWE WrestleMania XL, should the first-time-ever clash happen

If the Uso twins face off on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, wouldn't it make sense for their WWE Hall of Famer father to be the special guest referee?

Jey Uso thinks so. While speaking to Eurosport recently about the potential battle, the former Bloodline member teased his father's return to television. He added that it could be in a guest referee capacity:

"Of course, maybe special referee," Jey said. "I don't know about that hot tag. You know what, I take that back. I think Pops has got one more little run in him."

Tonight's episode of RAW is scheduled to emanate from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Jey Uso is booked for the show as he looks to claim his first singles title in WWE - the Intercontinental Championship - from The Ring General, Gunther.