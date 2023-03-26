Paul Heyman shares throwback photo with Anoa'i family legends, sends heartfelt message ahead of WrestleMania 39

Paul Heyman has shared a heartfelt Instagram post ahead of WrestleMania 39. On the show, Roman Reigns and The Usos will defend their respective undisputed championships.

Reigns will face Cody Rhodes in the main event of the show. The Usos, meanwhile, will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Taking to Instagram, Heyman shared a photo of himself alongside Samu and Rikishi, whom he managed back in the day. He also sent a message on behalf of The Bloodline.

"Here's @samuanoai & @rikishi aka The Samoan Swat Team [and later, The Headshrinkers] in 1989, when I led this magnificent duo to victory over The Road Warriors at the Omni in Atlanta, during a time when NOBODY beat The Road Warriors in the Omni! Being the Wiseman for YOUR #TribalChief, the #Usos and @solosikoa, both on camera and behind the scenes, is the role of a lifetime, and it's been an honor for which I have been groomed, prepped and trained my entire life," wrote Heyman.

Check out Paul Heyman's Instagram post:

Paul Heyman termed himself the "GOAT" ahead of this year's WrestleMania

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 39, Paul Heyman took to social media to term himself the "GOAT."

Heyman has been involved in numerous WrestleMania main events. In the past, he has also accompanied Brock Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Imagine a world where Paul Heyman doesn't get paired with Roman Reigns in 2020.



Such an unbelievable pairing. Imagine a world where Paul Heyman doesn't get paired with Roman Reigns in 2020.Such an unbelievable pairing. https://t.co/9FtYNYM7im

Taking to Twitter, Heyman recently wrote:

"While I am no longer an #advocate, the point remains quite valid. More than any "manager," special counsel or wise man. All false humility aside, I am the #GOAT."

Heyman will be in Reigns' corner for his high-profile bout against Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. The Tribal Chief will aim for his third consecutive WrestleMania main event victory on April 1-2.

Should Roman Reigns retain his title at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes