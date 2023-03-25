Top Bloodline member calls himself the "GOAT" ahead of WrestleMania 39

A member of The Bloodline recently took to Twitter to label himself the "GOAT." The member in question is none other than legendary manager and The Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

Previously, Heyman was an advocate for Brock Lesnar but has transitioned into the role of Special Counsel since aligning with Roman Reigns. He was, in fact, the first official member of Reigns' faction. Heyman has played a crucial role in the current Bloodline storyline and his addition has been highly beneficial to The Tribal Chief.

On Twitter, Heyman reflected on being part of numerous WrestleMania main events over the years.

"While I am no longer an #advocate, the point remains quite valid. More than any "manager," special counsel or wise man. All false humility aside, I am the #GOAT," wrote Heyman.

Madusa recently praised Bloodline member Paul Heyman

WWE legend Madusa recently praised Bloodline member Paul Heyman and his promo skills.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE Women's Champion pointed out Heyman's ability to elevate other wrestlers. Madusa also spoke about Brock Lesnar's mic skills and its improvements over the years.

"Because he can lead any pack, he can pick anybody without skills and teach them skills to become a superstar, and that's what he has done with almost everybody he's worked with. I mean, even Brock Lesnar's been great with the mic," she said.

The Wiseman has accompanied his Tribal Chief for his title defenses and will once again do so at WrestleMania 39. At the show, Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

A win for Reigns would see him surpass 1000 days as the Universal Champion. Last year at WrestleMania 38, he unified the Universal and WWE Titles.

