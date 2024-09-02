Paul Heyman shares an update regarding a non-WWE venture during his hiatus

Paul Heyman has been instrumental in taking WWE up a notch during what fans have been calling the Renaissance Era under Triple H's leadership. The former Wiseman of The Bloodline has been away from WWE TV since June 2024 and has now shared an update regarding his venture outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest managers in the history of professional wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer has played a leading role in developing The Bloodline saga since its inception in 2020. The veteran was written off television in June 2024 following an attack from the heel faction after he refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief.

Since then, Heyman has maintained a low profile. However, the 58-year-old has kept himself busy during his absence from WWE television. Paul recently took to his X (Twitter) account to share an update on a project his agency, Looking4Larry, was currently working on.

''#L4L The Looking4Larry Agency welcomes 2K and The US Open 2024 to New York!'' he wrote.

When will Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns reunite?

Roman Reigns made a heroic return to SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio, last month. The Original Tribal Chief's return was met with thunderous chants from fans. The former Shield member laid out his former Enforcer and helped Cody Rhodes retain the Undisputed WWE Title in the Bloodline Rules Match.

However, Roman was later written off television following an attack from Jacob Fatu and Co. on an episode of SmackDown. Fans have been looking forward to the Original Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman reuniting on WWE television ahead of the inevitable Bloodline Civil War. While that may take some time, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are booked to make an appearance on September 5, 2024, at Bloomberg's Power Players.

Roman and Paul haven't been seen together since Night Two of WrestleMania XL, when the former lost his title to The American Nightmare. It will be interesting to see if the duo teases a reunion on WWE TV during their upcoming appearance.

