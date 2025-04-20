Paul Heyman shockingly betrays CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 in a huge twist

There was a huge twist in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday, as Paul Heyman shockingly turned on his longtime friend CM Punk. Every member of the WWE Universe was stunned, and so was Roman Reigns.

Ad

The Second City Saint and The Wiseman have been close friends for a very long time. The latter even helped the former main event The Grandest Stage of Them All for the first time in his career. Heyman agreed to accompany Punk to the ring even though The Tribal Chief was against it.

During the match, Paul Heyman picked up a chair, and he had to decide who he was going to give it to. CM Punk and Roman Reigns were in the ring waiting to find out as well. The Wiseman slid the steel chair to The Voice of the Voiceless so he could hit the OTC with it.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

There's no doubt that Roman felt betrayed in that moment. However, Paul Heyman shockingly low-blowed CM Punk, sending shockwaves across Allegiant Stadium. Even the Tribal Chief himself couldn't believe it, he was very happy. He thought that his Special Counsel was back. Reigns grabbed the chair and attacked Punk with it several times. However, that wasn't the only betrayal that took place during the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More