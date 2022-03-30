Paul Heyman claims to have signed a long-term deal with WWE in 2021

Paul Heyman has revealed that he signed a long-term deal with WWE in 2021. If that's the case, we might see him on our screens for several more years.

The Wiseman has been working as advocate and special council to both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the last few years, bouncing between the two as the momentum has shifted. He is currently aligned with The Tribal Chief, but with Heyman, nothing is ever certain.

Heyman recently sat down for an interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media Podcast, where he discussed his current WWE contract. He revealed why he re-signed and what freedoms the new deal allows:

"This much, I will say, I re-signed with WWE last year. It was a long-term agreement. They created a situation where I would have been a fool not to take them up on their offer. I'm locked in for awhile. This has been the case for a long time for me because I do outside projects because I like to multi-task and I'm very ADD and I can't concentrate on one thing ever in my life. I have carve-outs to allow me to do other projects, which is also to WWE's benefit because I'm locked in to WWE as well." (H/T: Fightful)

Speaking about his day-to-day performances in front of live crowds, Paul said that he feels like he is always auditioning for next week's WWE programming, and that he guages himself on whether he is doing a good enough job or not.

Paul Heyman will be present when Roman Reigns takes on Brock Lesner at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman will accompany WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as he puts his title on the line against WWE Champion Brock Lesner in a winner-takes-all match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

The Beast won the Royal Rumble this year from number 30. This came after he was betrayed by Heyman and lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley. Brock won his title back at Elimination Chamber in February to make the bout at WrestleMania a winner-takes-all affair.

The build to the match saw Lesner assault The Bloodline with a forklift and Roman attack The Beast at Madison Square Garden. WWE is advertising the bout as the "Biggest WrestleMania Match Ever." While it certainly has the stakes and the star-power to stand on that claim, it will only be known on WrestMania Sunday if it lives up to the hype.

Are you excited to see Paul Heyman on your screens for a long time to come? Are you guys looking forward to WrestleMania 38? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

