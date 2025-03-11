Paul Heyman spent a lot of time with multi-time WWE champion, says Triple H; it's not Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman rarely invests in a young WWE superstar in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, Triple H revealed that The Wiseman has spent a lot of time with multi-time Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

Ad

In 2023, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker had a tease of what could come next when The Wiseman was in The Dog's corner on the developmental brand. While Breakker didn't win the match, the partnership got a lot of attention, and many thought it would be a fun pairing down the line, and it seems like it might happen sooner rather than later.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Triple H, aka Paul Levesque, spoke about the company's rise, move to Netflix, and 2K25. During this, he revealed Heyman has been spending a lot of time grooming the former two-time NXT and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker behind the scenes:

Ad

Trending

“He’s a young guy, incredibly athletic, great character, he’s a sponge... I have Heyman spend a lot of time with him to help develop him with his promos, to help develop his character, to help push him in a direction. Then Paul talks to me and talks to the writers about where do we want to take that, and then he’s the conduit for where we want to go to that talent," Levesque said. [H/T - The Hollywood Reporter]

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman appeared on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Paul Heyman announced that Roman Reigns wants to return to the top of the mountain as he planned on entering the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, CM Punk and Seth Rollins had other plans for The Original Tribal Chief when he entered the match.

During the gimmick match, CM Punk eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. To make matters worse, The Visionary stomped The Original Tribal Chief onto steel steps, which made Reigns go on a hiatus from the weekly product for a while, heading into WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Expand Tweet

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns returned in the main event and accidentally helped Seth Rollins to win the steel cage match when he pulled him out of the steel structure. The Original Tribal Chief decimated both his rivals heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback