Paul Heyman states disinterest in being inducted into Hall of Fame any time soon

Paul Heyman recently claimed that he is not interested in being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame any time soon.

The Chief Counsel has been associated with many renowned names in the industry like The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk, among others. Heyman's leadership skills were also crucial to the development of ECW before it merged with WWE.

In an interview with 101 WRIF on the potential induction into the Hall of Fame, the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief had the following to say:

"Yeah, I have absolutely no desire to go into the Hall of Fame. Well, I am the 'Special Counsel' to 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns. I'm putting together a Hall of Fame run simply based on what we do as. The Undisputed Champion right now, let alone everything else that has been accomplished beforehand. So while we're in the middle of this run, it would make no sense for me to go into the Hall of Fame," Paul explained. [H/T Fightful]

You can check out the interview below:

In the interview, Paul Heyman highlighted that his sole focus is on the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. He also stated that he has signed a new agreement with WWE ensuring that the 'Wise Guy' is in it for the long run.

Paul Heyman feels that Sabu deserves an induction into the Hall of Fame

While Heyman might not want to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, he feels that a former associate of his is an ideal candidate.

In an interview, Heyman stated earlier this year that wrestling veteran Sabu needs to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“I would say Sabu definitely belongs in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Because I think the concepts that Sabu was introducing, were 20 years ahead of its time. And I don’t just mean the breaking of the tables. I mean just the manner in which he performed in the ring was so far ahead of its time that he never got the credit he deserved,” said Heyman. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Vintage Puroresu プロレス @vintagepuro Sabu & Gary Albright execute a combo from hell to Kenta Kobashi. Sabu & Gary Albright execute a combo from hell to Kenta Kobashi. 🔥 https://t.co/NlAuBxHeA1

Prior to his one-year run in WWE, Sabu's death-defying in-ring skills grabbed the attention of fans worldwide, especially during his stint with ECW, IMPACT Wrestling, and Japanese promotions.

Do you think Sabu should be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha