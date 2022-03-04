"Never got the credit he deserved" - Paul Heyman on veteran who should be in WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman feels that Sabu deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame as his in-ring work was well ahead of its time.

Sabu had just one stint with WWE, which lasted a year. However, he has been a major player in numerous pro wrestling promotions for over three decades. While he achieved major popularity as part of ECW, he also featured in several Japanese promotions as well as TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

In his recent appearance on The Battleground Podcast, Heyman opined that Sabu doesn't get the credit he deserves in the pro wrestling business.

“I would say Sabu definitely belongs in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Because I think the concepts that Sabu was introducing, were 20 years ahead of its time. And I don’t just mean the breaking of the tables. I mean just the manner in which he performed in the ring was so far ahead of its time that he never got the credit he deserved,” said Heyman. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Vintage Puroresu プロレス @vintagepuro Sabu & Gary Albright execute a combo from hell to Kenta Kobashi. Sabu & Gary Albright execute a combo from hell to Kenta Kobashi. 🔥 https://t.co/NlAuBxHeA1

Heyman also thinks that former ECW and WWE commentator Joey Styles deserves to be in the Hall of Famer, since he was completely different to any other commentator of his era.

Sabu has reservations about the WWE Hall of Fame

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Sabu chinlocks Hayabusa during their tag bout at ECW's Heatwave 1998 PPV.Sabu and Rob Van Dam successfully defended their ECW World Tag Team Championship vs the FMW team of Hayabusa and Jinsei Shinzaki. Sabu chinlocks Hayabusa during their tag bout at ECW's Heatwave 1998 PPV.Sabu and Rob Van Dam successfully defended their ECW World Tag Team Championship vs the FMW team of Hayabusa and Jinsei Shinzaki. https://t.co/9ZzcyBwPrP

Sabu has previously called the Hall of Fame the "fakest Hall of Fame there is" and that he would only do it for the pay-off.

"I think that I wouldn't be, because I think it's the fakest Hall of Fame there is. But I would do it for the pay-off. I'd make sure everyone knows that I don't think I'm a Hall of Famer just because they say it," said the pro wrestling veteran.

Fans and Sabu's peers have asked for him to be put in the Hall of Fame, including last year's inductee, RVD, who was trained and mentored by the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion.

Sabu has openly criticized Vince McMahon's company on a few occasions, which may be the reason why he's not in the Hall of Fame yet.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Anirudh