Paul Heyman subtly confirms loyalty to major WWE name heading into WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is conflicted by his choices and needs to make his pick before WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, there's a chance that The Wiseman subtly confirmed which star he remains loyal to in Las Vegas.

In 2020, Roman Reigns' career was propelled to new heights when Paul Heyman became his advocate. However, it was more than a client-manager relationship, and Heyman became The Wiseman to Reigns' Tribal Chief and the Island of Relevancy in the coming years in the Stamford-based promotion.

Later, CM Punk returned to the company, and many questioned Paul Heyman's loyalty as Punk and Heyman's relationship goes back to the mid-2000s. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins spared The Wiseman's life on Monday Night RAW, and the WWE Hall of Fame in his debt again.

Today, Paul Heyman uploaded pictures on X with Roman Reigns, where he called himself Reigns' Wiseman. The message seems subtle, but it could indicate the ending of WrestleMania 41 Night 1, where Heyman would remain loyal to Reigns, and The Original Tribal Chief ends the night with another win under his belt.

"MADISON SQUARE GARDEN... ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF (AND HIS HUMBLE WISEMAN)!" Heyman wrote on X.

WWE veteran cannot predict what Paul Heyman might do at WrestleMania 41

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins put his hands on Paul Heyman when The Wiseman refused to take the easy way out of WrestleMania 41. Instead, CM Punk tried to rescue his friend but got obliterated by The Visionary.

In the end, Rollins spared Heyman's life for a favor. Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer reacted to the segment and stated he has no clue where the story might lead at WrestleMania 41 due to its unpredictability.

"I don't know. I can't. I don't know where this is going. That's why I love pro wrestling," Dreamer said. (From 11:19 to 11:27)

In less than ten days, CM Punk will headline WrestleMania 41 Night 1 when he competes in a Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, with Paul Heyman possibly in his corner.

