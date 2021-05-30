Paul Heyman takes another shot at WWE RAW on Talking Smack

Paul Heyman took another dig at WWE RAW on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown post-show, "Talking Smack."

Heyman, who co-hosts the program with Kayla Braxton, mocked WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on last week’s show following his loss to Kofi Kingston. He also claimed that nobody on RAW is Universal Champion Roman Reigns' level.

On this week’s episode of Talking Smack, Heyman began the episode by teasing that he knows where SummerSlam 2021 will be held. He then reiterated that he has no reason to watch RAW every week.

"Did you watch RAW on Monday?" Heyman asked, prompting Braxton to ask the same question. "No, I never watch RAW. Why would I wanna watch RAW? I get on the phone, I check out a… highlight, shall we call it a highlight? I check out a highlight or two and go, ‘They don’t have Roman Reigns.’ So much for Monday Night RAW."

Paul Heyman now performs as Roman Reigns’ on-screen special counsel on WWE SmackDown. He previously led the creative direction of WWE RAW as the show’s Executive Director between June 2019 and June 2020.

Why did Paul Heyman stop working on WWE RAW?

Paul Heyman no longer appears on RAW

Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were named as the Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown, respectively, in June 2019. While Bischoff only lasted four months in the role, Heyman oversaw many storylines during his year-long run as RAW’s creative leader.

The former ECW owner told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in 2020 that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon decided one day to make a change.

"As for why I am no longer the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW," Heyman said. "Because I served at the pleasure of the chairman Vince McMahon, and there came a day where I was no longer at the pleasure of the chairman Vince McMahon."

Paul Heyman clarified in the interview that he left the Executive Director position on good terms with Vince McMahon. He said they shared a handshake and a hug after deciding to part ways.

