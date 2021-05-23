Paul Heyman takes a dig at WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Paul Heyman has aimed a dig at Bobby Lashley following the WWE Champion’s loss against Kofi Kingston on RAW.

The latest episode of RAW ended with Kingston surprisingly defeating Lashley in a non-title match. SmackDown’s top male title holder, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, has not lost via pinfall since he was pinned by King Corbin at TLC 2019.

Heyman, who performs as Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, co-hosts SmackDown post-show Talking Smack with Kayla Braxton. On this week’s episode, he mocked Lashley for losing via pinfall against Kingston.

"Is anybody really on Roman Reigns’ tier right now?” Heyman asked. “I saw Bobby Lashley get pinned by Kofi on RAW. Well, I kind of watched it on my phone when I was at the YouTube clip because I don’t watch RAW because it doesn’t compare to SmackDown. And you know why it doesn’t compare to SmackDown? Because SmackDown is benefited by the graces of the presence of your Tribal Chief, the most pre-eminent champion in the history of WWE."

"The G.O.A.T, the greatest of all time, the end-all-be-all, and The Tribal Chief who will defend his title against anyone that wants to step up and see what he can do at Hell in a Cell. The Reignsing, defending, undisputed, uncontroverted WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion… Roman… Reigns…"

What’s next for Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash

Although it has not been confirmed, Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns are almost certain to defend their titles at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Hell in a Cell has taken place in September or October every year since the event became an annual WWE pay-per-view in 2009. However, this year’s Hell in a Cell is set to be held on June 20.

Don’t miss your chance to see the greatest @WWE Champion of your lifetime LIVE in person! #WWERaw https://t.co/XNlWyYQlFJ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) May 21, 2021

While Roman Reigns’ next opponent is unclear, WWE’s social media posts suggest that Kofi Kingston could challenge for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship.

