Paul Heyman takes a shot at "deadbeat father" WWE Hall of Famer

Paul Heyman recently appeared as a guest on WWE's The Bump alongside Dominik Mysterio. On the show, he took a shot at a Hall of Famer who he labeled as a "deadbeat father."

Since turning on his father, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio has become one of the top heels in WWE. The second-generation superstar has become one of the most highly featured Superstars in the company, appearing on RAW alongside The Judgment Day and NXT, where he holds the North American Championship.

Dominik recently appeared on WWE's The Bump alongside Paul Heyman. Heyman and Mysterio had issues a couple of years ago when Dominik was feuding with The Bloodline alongside his father. However, Heyman has clearly been impressed with the 26-year-old since he abandoned his dad, calling him the greatest North American Champion of all time.

Heyman also spoke about Roman Reigns' SummerSlam match with Jey Uso. During this, the Bloodline's "Wise Man" took the chance to throw an insult at Rey Mysterio, whom he labeled a deadbeat father:

"Roman Reigns defeated Jey. They fought, and they settled their differences. That's what family does, you go outside, you beat the crap out of each other, you go back inside and everybody is loving each other. Except if you have a deadbeat father like Dominik, unfortunately, had to grow up under, then the circumstances are different". [57:00-57:35].

You can watch the full video below:

Paul Heyman thinks Jimmy Uso will return to The Bloodline when he makes his WWE return

Jimmy Uso has not been part of the Bloodline since turning on Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions in May. However, since he betrayed his brother Jey Uso at SummerSlam, fans have been left wondering if he will rejoin the group.

Paul Heyman gave his thoughts on the situation on WWE's The Bump, claiming he would return to the group for one reason:

"There's still lots for Jimmy. His younger brother Solo is still with us. His younger brother Solo is still within The Bloodline, still the enforcer, still the sergeant in arms, still the one that will impose our will upon people. If for nothing else, there's a love of his younger brother, that's something that's quite a lure for Jimmy. If for nothing else, forget about materialistic things, forget about the money and the fame and the prestige and the honor and the relevance of it all – there's the love of his brother Solo." [59:20-1:00:30].

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE